In November 1996, Lara Hafez joined Casino du Liban, which was about to re-open after a long renovation following 15 years of civil war in Lebanon that severely damaged its grounds.

Twenty-five years later, she sits tall in her chair as Casino du Liban’s marketing manager, a position she has held since 2000.

Behind her, a panoramic window reveals the stunning landscape that has lured hundreds of thousands to the casino in the last half-century. Even the dark clouds hanging in the sky do little to dim the beauty of the blue waves crashing against the Bay of Jounieh, a family of mountains towering above the water.

Hafez furiously swipes through her phone. After finally finding the right picture, she turns the phone around.

“I took this picture the other day,” she laughs. The snap is the same view seen through the window behind her.

“Can you believe that after all this time, I still take pictures of the same view I’ve seen for more than 20 years? It just doesn’t get old.”

Decades of decadence

Casino du Liban, which sits some 25 kilometres north of Beirut, officially opened its doors in December 1959, after a presidential decree gave the casino a monopoly on gambling in Lebanon. For the last 60 years, it has remained the only institution in the country that is able to host or practise gambling-related activity. In exchange, the casino delivers 50 percent of its profits to the Ministry of Finance.

When it was being built, the surrounding area was nothing but untouched, green mountains, making its construction - on 35,000 square metres of sprawling land - all the more special. According to Hafez, the opening night at Casino du Liban saw more than 4,000 guests from across the country and region, many of whom had never seen such a venue before. After all, it was the first legal casino to be opened in the Middle East. Rave reviews led local papers to describe the casino as the “Monaco of the Middle East,” a “Glowing Diamond Hill,” and a “Hub for Entertainment lovers.”

But glamorous as it was, it soon became apparent that Casino du Liban’s quick rise to its status as a cultural icon had little to do with gambling itself. Instead, it was the sleek architecture, world-class performances, and exotic dining experiences that soon attracted audiences from across the world.

It was, effectively, the “place to be” for the international elite: Fairouz, Sabah, Duke Ellington, and Julio Iglesias are just some of the artists to have performed at the casino, with visitors also having included political heavyweights like Jordan’s King Hussein, the Shah of Iran; and even Osama bin Laden. Miss Europe was also held at the casino several times.

“The 60s and 70s were our golden eras, deeply rooted in the collective memory of local and international audiences. [Those years] gave Casino du Liban unrivaled prestige,” says Hafez.

“Every couple, aged 50 and over, has memories here. It’s a legacy.”

But when boiling sectarian tensions led to civil war in Lebanon in 1975, things took a turn for the worse. For the next 14 years, the casino opened only intermittently, unable to maintain its former glory due to the political violence that still scars the vast majority of the country.

Between 1989 and 1990, the casino sustained serious war-related damages, forcing an all-out renovation between 1993 and 1996, which cost an estimated $50 million. Even when it officially reopened to the public on December 4, 1996, it was a staggered reopening: first the gaming, then the venues, then other parts of the casino.

For both Hafez, who was just beginning her career as a marketing assistant, and the casino itself, it was the start of more than two decades of unparalleled success.

While the rest of the region was beginning to modernise, the casino was already well-positioned to accommodate a growing number of tourists, and diversify its event lists to include the region’s most in-demand award shows, and other cultural events.

Hafez names the Lebanese Poker Championship in 2009, and Casino du Liban’s Christmas Village in 2018, as some of her favourite career events.

“[These] were [significant] marking points that added to the reputation of Casino du Liban as the main event generator of events locally and regionally. It brought us to another dimension,” she says.

“Poker gave us huge international exposure, and the Christmas market gave us the feeling of being part of the local community. We’re not just gamblers. We broke the barrier, we spoke to the community as a whole. That’s what made the event very special.”