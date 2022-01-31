President Joe Biden said that the United States is pursuing diplomacy to resolve the crisis brewing around Ukraine but warned Russia that "we are ready no matter what happens."

"Today in the United Nations, we laid out the full nature of Russia's threat to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as (to the) core tenets of the rule-based international order," Biden said in the Oval Office.

"We continue to urge diplomacy as the best way forward, but with Russia continuing its build-up of its forces around Ukraine, we are ready no matter what happens."

The UN Security Council met for the first time on Russia’s troop build-up and threatening actions against Ukraine at the request of the United States.

All key players squared off in public on Monday over the possibility of a Russian invasion and its global impact.

With tensions soaring, the US said it was prepared to push back against any "disinformation" Moscow put forward in what is expected to be one of the most closely watched United Nations sessions in years.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield previously said Russia’s actions pose “a clear threat to international peace and security and the UN Charter”.

Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky responded angrily, tweeting: “Hopefully fellow UNSC members will not support this clear PR stunt shameful for the reputation of UN Security Council.”

Crunch meeting

Polyansky’s reaction indicated that Russia may start the meeting asking for a procedural vote on whether it should go ahead. To block the meeting, Russia would need support from nine of the 15 members.