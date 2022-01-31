Israel's president has spoken at Dubai's Expo 2020 world fair on the first presidential visit to the United Arab Emirates, hours after the Gulf state said it had intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthis.

"I hope and I believe that more and more nations will soon follow the UAE lead and join the Abraham Accords," Isaac Herzog said at an event on Monday amid tighter than usual security at the Expo site.

The UAE became the first Gulf state to normalise relations with Israel under a US-brokered normalisation agreement, dubbed the "Abraham Accords", in 2020. Gulf neighbour Bahrain followed.

Herzog said 250,000 Israelis had so far visited the UAE and he hoped Emiratis would reciprocate once Covid-19 restrictions eased.

"Already our trade has exceeded over $1 billion, more than 120 agreements were signed and a $100 million (research and development) fund was established recently," he said in a speech at the six-month-long world fair in Dubai emirate.

UAE and Israeli flags were raised at the event and both countries' national anthems played.

