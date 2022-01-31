Turkiye has become Europe's largest home appliances exporter in 2021, with an 18 percent increase in exports compared to the previous year.

Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said on Twitter last week that the country exported 26 million products last year.

“Our home appliances sector, which exported 26 million products in 2021, has ranked first in Europe,” he said.

Last year, Turkiye's exports hit an all-time high of $225.4 billion, with a 32.9 percent surge year-on-year.

The country’s foreign trade deficit rose by 6.9 percent on an annual basis to some $5.4 billion in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported.

