TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkiye becomes Europe's largest home appliance exporter in 2021
Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank has announced Turkiye exported 26 million home appliance products last year, topping charts in Europe.
Turkiye becomes Europe's largest home appliance exporter in 2021
Around 1.64 million dishwashers, 2.25 million fridges, 2.15 million washing machines, 1.12 million freezers, over 1 million ovens and some 250,000 dryers were sold in Turkiye last year. / AA
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
January 31, 2022

Turkiye has become Europe's largest home appliances exporter in 2021, with an 18 percent increase in exports compared to the previous year.

Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said on Twitter last week that the country exported 26 million products last year.

“Our home appliances sector, which exported 26 million products in 2021, has ranked first in Europe,” he said.

Last year, Turkiye's exports hit an all-time high of $225.4 billion, with a 32.9 percent surge year-on-year.

The country’s foreign trade deficit rose by 6.9 percent on an annual basis to some $5.4 billion in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Turkiye hits record exports in 2021

RECOMMENDED

Domestic demand increase

Production of Turkish home appliances rose to 17 percent in 2021, according to TÜRKBESD association, as the annual export volume exceeded $4.5 billion.

In addition, domestic sales for home appliances rose 9 percent.

Around 1.64 million dishwashers, 2.25 million fridges, 2.15 million washing machines, 1.12 million freezers, over 1 million ovens and some 250,000 dryers were sold in Turkiye last year, according to Varank.

TÜRKBESD Chairperson Can Dincer said last week the industry aims will invest around $480 million to boost production further.

“We aim to continue to increase our exports in 2022 and to have a successful year in the domestic market by responding to the changing demands of our customers” said Dincer.

READ MORE:Turkey's exports hit historic $21.5B high in November

Explore
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy