The United Nations has received “credible allegations” that more than 100 former members of the Afghan government, its security forces and those who worked with international troops have been killed since the Taliban took over the country on August 15.

In a report obtained by The Associated Press on Sunday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said “more than two-thirds” of the victims were allegedly subjected to extrajudicial killings by the Taliban or its affiliates.

The killings were carried out despite the Taliban’s announcement of “general amnesties” for those affiliated with the former government and US-led coalition forces.

The UN political mission in Afghanistan also received “credible allegations of extrajudicial killings of at least 50 individuals suspected of affiliation” with extremist group Daesh's Afghanistan chapter, Guterres said in the report to UN Security Council.

In addition, the mission also received credible allegations “of enforced disappearances and other violations impacting the right to life and physical integrity” of former government and coalition members.

Guterres said human rights defenders and media workers also continue “to come under attack, intimidation, harassment, arbitrary arrest, ill-treatment and killings”.

The secretary-general said the UN mission documented 44 cases of temporary arrests, beatings and threats of intimidation, 42 of them by the Taliban.

