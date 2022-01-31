Syrian regime's air defences have intercepted an Israeli missile barrage targeting the vicinity of the capital Damascus, regime media said citing a military source.

The attack resulted in some material damage, the source said of early Monday raid.

Israeli officials were not immediately available for comment.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against "Iran-linked targets" in war-ravaged Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel views Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier as a red line, and it has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Lebanon's Hezbollah group.

