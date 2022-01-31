The United States has made a direct appeal to North Korea to join direct talks with no preconditions about its nuclear and missile programmes, after Pyongyang sent a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile soaring into space.

"We believe it is completely appropriate and completely correct to start having some serious discussions," a senior Biden administration official told reporters on Sunday.

The United States, under President Joe Biden, has repeatedly sought talks with North Korea but has been rebuffed each time.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held three summits with Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, but the talks did not realise Kim's demand for a removal of sanctions on Pyongyang.

The official said the latest North Korean test was part of an "increasingly destabilising" pattern and in violation of UN Security Council resolutions and therefore international law.

Largest missile test by N Korea

The official spoke after North Korea conducted its largest missile test since 2017 on Sunday. The launch was seen as a step closer to North Korea resuming long-range testing.

The official said "of course we're concerned" that Pyongyang might resume long-range testing and end its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear testing.