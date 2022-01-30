Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa has said his centre-left Socialist Party has secured a full parliamentary majority of 117-118 seats in snap general election.

"An absolute majority doesn't mean absolute power. It doesn't mean to govern alone. It's an increased responsibility and it means to govern with and for all Portuguese," Costa said on Sunday in his victory speech, before the final official vote count was released.

Celebrations

Earlier, at the Socialist party's campaign headquarters, supporters stood up cheering as the projected results were published.

A significant development was the rise of upstart far-right party Chega, which won up to 8.5 percent of the vote, which could make it the third-biggest party in the assembly with six to 14 seats.

The party has from just one lawmaker in the outgoing assembly and its rise mirrors gains for other populist far-right formations elsewhere in Europe.

The early election came as the nation of around 10 million people tries to boost its tourism-dependent economy which has been badly hit by the pandemic.

A stable government is needed for Portugal to make the most of a $18.7 billion package of European Union recovery funds it is due to receive by 2026.

