WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sudanese forces kill anti-coup protester in security crackdown
Security officers fired barrages of tear gas canisters on protesters demanding a restoration of the transition to civilian rule, witnesses say.
Sudanese forces kill anti-coup protester in security crackdown
Several protesters were seen suffering breathing difficulties and bleeding after being hit by tear gas canisters. / AFP
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
January 30, 2022

Sudanese security forces have killed a protester as they cracked down on thousands marching for civilian rule.

The medics' announcement on Sunday took the number killed since last year's military coup to at least 79.

More than three months after the October 25 takeover led by General Abdel Fattah al Burhan in the troubled northeast African country, defiant mass rallies demanding a restoration of the transition to civilian rule show few signs of abating.

READ MORE:Pro-democracy protests in Sudan turn deadly once again

RECOMMENDED

'Go back to barracks'

"Go back to the barracks," protesters shouted at a heavy deployment of security officers who fired barrages of tear gas canisters, witnesses in the eastern state of Gedaref said.

The coup, one of several in Sudan's post-independence history, derailed a power-sharing arrangement between the army and civilians that had been painstakingly negotiated after the 2019 ouster of longtime president Omar al Bashir.

Sunday's demonstrations also took place in locations including the northern cities of Atbara and Dongola, and in Darfur in the country's west.

READ MORE:Sudanese forces fire tear gas as thousands rally against post-coup killings

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy