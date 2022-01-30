Sudanese security forces have killed a protester as they cracked down on thousands marching for civilian rule.

The medics' announcement on Sunday took the number killed since last year's military coup to at least 79.

More than three months after the October 25 takeover led by General Abdel Fattah al Burhan in the troubled northeast African country, defiant mass rallies demanding a restoration of the transition to civilian rule show few signs of abating.

READ MORE:Pro-democracy protests in Sudan turn deadly once again