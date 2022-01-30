Britain has been set to announce new sanctions legislation next week to hit "a much wider variety" of Russian economic targets as part of efforts to deter Moscow from invading Ukraine.

The draft law will widen the country's sanctions toolbox so "any company of interest to the Kremlin and the regime in Russia" could be targeted, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Sunday.

"What I'll be announcing later this week is improved legislation on sanctions so we can target more Russian interests that are of direct relevance to the Kremlin," Truss told Sky News.

"There will be nowhere to hide for Putin's oligarchs," she added.

"What the legislation enables us to do is hit a much wider variety of targets, so there can be nobody who thinks that they will be immune to those sanctions."

'A much tougher line'