WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK plans to unveil new legislation to broaden scope of Russia sanctions
The new law will target "any company of interest" to Russia, such that no one will be "immune", the UK's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.
UK plans to unveil new legislation to broaden scope of Russia sanctions
The Foreign Secretary also warned Germany to not get distracted by short term economic interests. / AFP
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
January 30, 2022

Britain has been set to announce new sanctions legislation next week to hit "a much wider variety" of Russian economic targets as part of efforts to deter Moscow from invading Ukraine.

The draft law will widen the country's sanctions toolbox so "any company of interest to the Kremlin and the regime in Russia" could be targeted, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Sunday.

"What I'll be announcing later this week is improved legislation on sanctions so we can target more Russian interests that are of direct relevance to the Kremlin," Truss told Sky News.

"There will be nowhere to hide for Putin's oligarchs," she added.

"What the legislation enables us to do is hit a much wider variety of targets, so there can be nobody who thinks that they will be immune to those sanctions."

READ MORE:Ukraine urges West to be 'vigilant and firm' in negotiations with Russia

'A much tougher line'

RECOMMENDED

Relations between Russia and the West are at their lowest point since the Cold War after Moscow deployed tens of thousands of troops on the border of Ukraine.

The military build-up has prompted fears that Russia is planning an invasion, spooking NATO and its members in the region and prompting the Western alliance to explore bolstering its own deployments there.

Britain is preparing to offer NATO a "major" deployment of troops, weapons, warships and jets in Europe as soon as next week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday.

In her interview, Truss also warned that European allies must remain united in deterring Moscow, and prioritise "defending freedom and democracy" over "immediate financial issues".

She noted Germany appeared to be taking "a much tougher line" on the controversial pipeline Nord Stream 2 built to relay Russian gas to Europe.

"We cannot favour short-term economic interests over the long-term survival of freedom and democracy in Europe. That's the tough decision all of us have got to make," Truss said.

READ MORE: Will the West target Nord Stream 2 to cut German dependence on Russian gas?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy