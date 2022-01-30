Israel’s figurehead president has arrived at the United Arab Emirates in the first official visit by the country’s head of state, the latest sign of deepening ties between the two nations as tensions rise in the region.

Shortly before takeoff on Sunday, President Isaac Herzog said his visit sought to bring “a blessing of peace and a message of peace to the entire region."

His office said he would be meeting top officials including Abu Dhabi’s Crown PrinceMohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the de facto Emirati leader.

The President is also set to meet members of UAE's small but growing Jewish expat community.

He also was expected to visit Expo 2020, the world’s fair in Dubai, where Israel has hosted a series of events at its national pavilion.

Normalising relations