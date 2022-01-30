North Korea has tested its most powerful missile since 2017, ramping up the firepower for its record-breaking seventh launch this month as Seoul warned nuclear and long-range tests could be next.

The Japanese and South Korean militaries said on Sunday the missile was launched on a lofted trajectory, apparently to avoid the territorial spaces of neighbors, and reached a maximum altitude of 2,000 kilometres (1,242 miles) and traveled 800 kilometres (497 miles) before landing in the sea.

Sunday’s test was the North’s 7th round of weapons launches this month as the flight details suggest Pyongyang tested its longest-range ballistic missile since 2017.

South Korea said that North Korea appeared to be following a "similar pattern" to 2017 -- when tensions were last at breaking-point on the peninsula -- warning Pyongyang could soon restart nuclear and intercontinental missile tests.

North Korea "has come close to destroying the moratorium declaration", South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said in a statement following an emergency meeting of Seoul's National Security Council.

'Old playbook of brinkmanship'