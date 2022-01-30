Kiev has called on the West to remain "vigilant and firm" in its talks with Russia amid fears Moscow could invade Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba issued the call on Saturday during a phone conversation with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Kuleba thanked Paris for the decision not to evacuate the families of its diplomatic staff in Kiev, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said on Saturday.

The US, Britain and Australia recently angered Kiev by ordering the families of diplomats to leave their embassies in Ukraine.

The sides "stressed the importance of being vigilant and firm in contacts with the Russian side", the ministry's statement said, as well as continuing "to promote a political and diplomatic settlement" of the conflict between Kiev and Moscow.

Both Kuleba and Le Drian underlined the need to "refrain from steps that could fuel anxiety" in Ukrainian society and "undermine the financial stability" of the post-Soviet country, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Britain is poised to offer NATO a "major" deployment of troops, weapons, warships and jets in Europe next week, that could see London double the approximately 1,150 UK troops currently in eastern European countries and "defensive weapons" sent to Estonia, Johnson's office said late on Saturday.

'Need for de-escalation'