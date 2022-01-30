A military court in Democratic Republic of Congo has sentenced 51 people to death, several in absentia, in a mass trial over the 2017 murder of two UN experts in a troubled central region.

Saturday’s sentence follows more than four years of trials for dozens of people suspected in the murder.

Key questions about the episode remain unanswered.

Michael Sharp, an American, and Zaida Catalan, a Swedish-Chilean, disappeared in early March 2017 as they probed violence in the Kasai region after being hired to do so by the United Nations.

They were investigating mass graves linked to a bloody conflict that had flared between the government and a local group.

Their bodies were found in a village on March 28, 2017, 16 days after they went missing. Catalan had been beheaded.

READ MORE:UN begins investigation of atrocities in DRC

Revenge against the UN