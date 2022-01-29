Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has rejected calls for an international probe into a bloody crisis in the ex-Soviet country.

"As concerns an international investigation into the events in Kazakhstan, I don't see the need for such an investigation. We have our own people that are honest, objective," Tokayev said in the interview shown by the state broadcaster Khabar on Saturday.

Over 200 people were killed and thousands injured earlier this month in violence that began with anti-government protests and prompted the country to call in Russia-led troops.

Tokayev and other Kazakh officials have blamed the clashes that sent Central Asia's richest country into turmoil on bandits and terrorists with foreign connections, while providing little proof to back up the theory.

'Unobjective, premature'

International rights organisations and the European Parliament are among those that have pushed for an international investigation into the violence that erupted following peaceful protests that initially targeted a fuel price hike in the west of the country before extending to other political demands.

Tokayev called the European Parliament's January 20 resolution "unobjective, premature" in his interview.

"It does not worry me," he added.