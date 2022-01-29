Italian President Sergio Mattarella has been elected to a second seven-year term as the country's head of state, ending days of political impasse by party leaders that risked eroding the nation's credibility.

Mattarella won in the eighth round of voting on Saturday when he clinched the minimum of 505 votes needed from the eligible 1,009 Grand Electors.

Applause broke out in Parliament, prompting the Chamber of Deputies president to interrupt his reading aloud of the ballots. The count then resumed, with Mattarella continuing on to win 759 votes.

Earlier, lawmakers entreated Mattarella, 80, who had said he didn’t want a second mandate, to change his mind and agree to reelection by lawmakers in Parliament and regional delegates.

Mattarella's term ends on February 3. His reelection followed days of fruitless efforts by political leaders to reach a consensus on another candidate.

Lobbying bears fruit

Ahead of the presidential election this week, Mattarella repeatedly said he doesn't want another stint. He even rented an apartment in Rome to prepare for his move from the presidential palace atop Quirinal Hill.

But after a seventh round of balloting in six days in Parliament failed to yield any consensus on a presidential candidate, party whips and regional governors visited Mattarella at the presidential palace to solicit his willingness.