Parts of the US East Coast are bracing for a shellacking by a powerful winter storm packing heavy snow and high winds with thousands of flights grounded due to treacherous weather conditions.

People from New York City to Maine woke up on Saturday to half a foot (15 centimetres) of snow.

Forecasters warned that could increase as the nor’easter kicked up blinding blizzard conditions with the potential for widespread power outages and coastal flooding

Parts of 10 states and some major population centres — Philadelphia, New York and Boston — were in the path of the storm, which was expected to rage throughout the day.

Airlines cancelled more than 4,500 flights at some of the nation’s busiest airports, according to FlightAware. Amtrak suspended or limited service on the Boston-to-Washington corridor. Cancellations on Friday totalled more than 1,450.

Officials from Virginia to Maine warned people to stay off the roads. The storm's saving grace: It was hitting on a weekend, with schools closed and few commuters.

Salt machines and snowplows were at the ready in New York, where Mayor Eric Adams tweeted that a foot (30 centimetres) of snow was predicted, but warned that "Mother Nature has a tendency to do what she wants."

Whiteout conditions

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of "whiteout conditions and nearly impossible travel at times", along portions of the Mid-Atlantic and New England coasts, with snowfall accumulations greater than a foot expected in parts of the same region.