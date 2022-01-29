WORLD
Ana devastates Madagascar as rescuers struggle to access affected areas
Tropical Storm Ana formed to the east of Madagascar last week, causing floods and landslides and affecting around 130,000 people, with many made homeless.
Some refused to spend the 300 Malagasy ariary ($0.08) for transport and are forced to carry their children where the water level remains high. / AFP
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
January 29, 2022

Residents in an inundated neighbourhood of Madagascar's capital Antananarivo are returning with dread to see what remains of their homes and harvests, three days after Tropical Storm Ana relented.

Flooding has killed 51 people on the large Indian Ocean island off southeastern Africa since 10 days of intense rain began on January 17.

The storm formed to the east of Madagascar last week, causing floods and landslides and affecting around 130,000 people, with many made homeless overnight.

Ana then hit Mozambique and Malawi on the African mainland, killing 90 people across the three countries.

Travelling on makeshift boats, small groups row through water and a common floating plant called tsifakona normally given to pigs as food.

Humanitarian emergency

Residents in Antananarivo's swampy Betsimitatatra plain are used to living with water thanks to an ingenious system of wooden pontoons that usually connect houses.

But the storm has engulfed everything with a brownish water that reeks of silt, while rats seeking food swam at the surface for a few days.

Hundreds of families huddled in a classroom converted into an emergency shelter watch the arrival of a truck laden with food for the evening.

Gyms and schools in the capital have been requisitioned and turned into emergency shelters.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
