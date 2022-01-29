WORLD
3 MIN READ
US military conflict with China possible over Taiwan: Chinese envoy
Beijing's ambassador to Washington made clear that if the Taiwanese authorities keep going down the road for independence with the US support, this will 'most likely' result in military conflict.
US military conflict with China possible over Taiwan: Chinese envoy
China considers neighboring Taiwan its "sacred" territory and has never renounced the use of force to ensure eventual unification. / Reuters
By Sara SLEIMAN
January 29, 2022

China and the United States could end up in a military conflict if the United States encourages Taiwan's independence.

Beijing's ambassador to Washington Qin Gang spoke to National Public Radio (NPR) in an interview on Friday to make clear the Taiwan issue.

"Let me emphasize this. The Taiwan issue is the biggest tinder-box between China and the United States," Qin Gang said.

"If the Taiwanese authorities, emboldened by the United States, keep going down the road for independence, it most likely (will) involve China and the United States, the two big countries, in a military conflict," he said.

China considers the neighboring, democratically ruled island of Taiwan its "sacred" territory and has never renounced the use of force to ensure eventual unification.

Asked to comment, the US Defense Department said the United States remained committed to its "one China" policy and its commitments under the US Taiwan Relations Act.

Under the long-standing policy, Washington officially recognizes Beijing rather than Taipei, while the act requires the United States to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself.

READ MORE:Taiwan reports largest Chinese air force raid since October

RECOMMENDED

Escalating tensions 

While Chinese officials have warned of military action over Taiwan, it is unusual for them to link it directly to the United States.

Tensions between Beijing and Taipei have escalated in recent months as China's military has conducted repeated air missions over the Taiwan Strait, the waterway separating the island from China.

US President Joe Biden has said that Washington was not encouraging independence for Taiwan, but he caused a stir in October when he said it would come to the island's defence if China attacked.

The latter remark appeared to depart from Washington's long-held policy of "strategic ambiguity" - not making clear how the United States would respond - though the White House quickly said Biden was not signalling a change in policy.

The chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, told Congress last year China wants the ability to invade and hold Taiwan within the next six years, but might not intend to do so in the near term.

READ MORE: Taiwan troops simulate urban warfare fearing China invasion

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case