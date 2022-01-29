China and the United States could end up in a military conflict if the United States encourages Taiwan's independence.

Beijing's ambassador to Washington Qin Gang spoke to National Public Radio (NPR) in an interview on Friday to make clear the Taiwan issue.

"Let me emphasize this. The Taiwan issue is the biggest tinder-box between China and the United States," Qin Gang said.

"If the Taiwanese authorities, emboldened by the United States, keep going down the road for independence, it most likely (will) involve China and the United States, the two big countries, in a military conflict," he said.

China considers the neighboring, democratically ruled island of Taiwan its "sacred" territory and has never renounced the use of force to ensure eventual unification.

Asked to comment, the US Defense Department said the United States remained committed to its "one China" policy and its commitments under the US Taiwan Relations Act.

Under the long-standing policy, Washington officially recognizes Beijing rather than Taipei, while the act requires the United States to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself.

