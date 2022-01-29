The United Nations has urged the world to ramp up the pressure on Myanmar's junta to halt violence against the country's own people and quickly restore civilian rule.

One year on since the military seized power, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Friday that the country's people had paid a high price in terms of lives and freedoms lost.

Bachelet said that while there had been near-universal condemnation of the coup and the ensuing violence, she branded the international response as "ineffectual", saying it "lacks a sense of urgency commensurate to the magnitude of the crisis".

"It is time for an urgent, renewed effort to restore human rights and democracy in Myanmar and ensure that perpetrators of systemic human rights violations and abuses are held to account," she said.

The former Chilean president said the UN Security Council and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations had not done enough to convince the junta to facilitate humanitarian access.

READ MORE:Myanmar court sentences activists to death

Deaths, detentions and impunity

Myanmar's military seized power on February 1 last year, ousting the civilian government and arresting its de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.