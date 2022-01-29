TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Bekir Bozdag becomes Turkiye's new justice minister
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has appointed a governing AK Party veteran Bekir Bozdag as the new justice minister after his predecessor stepped down.
Bekir Bozdag becomes Turkiye's new justice minister
Bekir Bozdag, a veteran at governing AK Party, currently heads Turkish Parliament's Constitutional Commission. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
January 29, 2022

Turkiye has appointed Bekir Bozdag as new justice minister as his predecessor Abdulhamit Gul stepped down, according to the Official Gazette.

Gul, who was running the ministry since 2017 has asked to be relieved from his post on early Saturday and it was accepted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"I would like to express my gratitude to him [President Erdogan] for accepting my request of being relieved from the post and I wish success to our new Minister of Justice, Mr. Bekir Bozdag," Gul said in a tweet.

Bekir Bozdag, a governing AK Party veteran, currently heads the Turkish Parliament's Constitutional Commission.

RECOMMENDED

Bozdag, a lawyer and politician, has an undergraduate degree from the Theology Faculty and a master’s degree from the Institute of Social Sciences, Department of History of Religion at Uludag University.

He also has an undergraduate degree in law from Selcuk University.

Bozdag served as deputy prime minister in the 61st government, justice minister in the 61st, 62nd, 64th and 65th governments, deputy prime minister and government spokesperson in the 65th government.

He also was elected the head of the Constitutional Commission in the 27th Legislative Term.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report