For years the Israeli government provided export licences necessary for the country's most famous spyware company, the NSO Group, to sell its products worldwide.

Those spyware products were sold to numerous countries, effectively turning smartphones into pocket spying devices.

But to what extent was this ostensibly private company headquartered in Israel also acting to further the state's interests and not just for profit?

The company was founded by former members of Israel's famous Unit 8200, a signals intelligence outfit with many of its staff primarily drawn from the same division or other intelligence units in the country.

That the company would ultimately become enmeshed in the country's diplomatic activities to win support around the world for Israel against the backdrop of its occupation of Palestinian land is probably not surprising. But the impact that the NSO Group has had in some key diplomatic victories for the country in recent years is now only just coming to light.

According to a report by the New York Times, the Abraham Accords' success — which resulted in the normalisation of relations between several Middle Eastern states and Israel — was in part facilitated by access to spyware that states had received from the NSO Group.

From its inception, the NSO Group submitted itself to oversight and control by the Israeli state. The company, after all, had found the holy grail of spyware. Essentially one of its most important products, the Pegasus spyware programme, could provide access to any mobile phone in the world, and all that was needed was the telephone number of the targeted user.

The targeted individual wouldn't even need to click on malware — the NSO Group — had made a technological leap in spying ahead of anyone else.

Since the Israeli state oversaw who the technology was sold to and how it was used, the temptation to leverage what seemed like an intelligence goldmine was too great to resist.

"With our Defense Ministry sitting at the controls of how these systems move around…we will be able to exploit them and reap diplomatic profits," said one former military aide to Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking to the New York Times.

For decades, large and powerful industrialised nations have leveraged their weapons industry to further their diplomatic and global power. A country's very survival could depend on whether Russia, the US or, for that matter, the UK, France and China, to name a few, sold enough weapons to ensure a country's internal cohesion or to repel would-be foreign foes.