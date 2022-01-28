WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkic states call for peace after deadly shootout at Kyrgyz-Tajik border
The Organization of Turkic States has expressed concern over the situation, urging diplomatic negotiations between the two sides and an immediate cessation of armed clashes.
Turkic states call for peace after deadly shootout at Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Kyrgyz and Tajik frontier communities regularly clash over land and water, with border guards often drawn into the conflicts. / Reuters
By Sandip BARDHAN
January 28, 2022

The Organization of Turkic States has urged a peaceful settlement to the border dispute between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

In a statement on Friday, the group condemned the use of military weapons against civilians and stressed that necessary measures should be taken to de-escalate the situation at the border between the Central Asian countries.

“We express deep concern about the situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border and call for an immediate cessation of the armed clashes, peaceful settlement, and stabilisation of the situation by means of diplomatic negotiations,” the statement said.

The organisation voiced support for Kyrgyzstan’s efforts for a peaceful solution to the situation. 

The group remarked that it also welcomes dialogue between the two countries based on mutual understanding, respect, co-existence and good neighbourliness.

READ MORE:Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan agree ceasefire after deadly clashes at border

Ceasefire announced

RECOMMENDED

The group expressed hope that ongoing negotiations would help build trust and prevent future conflicts.

“We extend our condolences to the families of the victims and wish a prompt recovery to the wounded,” the statement added.

Tensions between the two countries flared on Thursday as border shootouts left two Tajik citizens dead.

On Friday, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to a complete ceasefire at their border.

They also agreed to withdraw additional forces and vehicles sent to the border, open the Batken-Isfana highway to traffic and conduct joint patrols in border areas to prevent conflict.

READ MORE:Kyrgyz, Tajik leaders discuss ways to save fragile ceasefire

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case