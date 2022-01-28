A Pittsburgh bridge has collapsed before US President Joe Biden's arrival in the former steel city to highlight his efforts to strengthen infrastructure and supply chains and revitalise US manufacturing.

Authorities reported that a snow-covered bridge collapsed into a wooded gully at about 6am on Friday.

A strong smell of natural gas permeated the area, Pittsburgh Public Safety said in a Twitter message. No fatalities or life-threatening injuries were reported.

Ten people sustained injuries, all of them minor, according to authorities, who said the gas leak that was reported in the area was brought under control.

A photo posted on social media by KDKA television showed several vehicles piled in the rubble of the collapsed roadway. At least one vehicle, which appeared to be a bus, was dangling at the edge of part of the bridge.

"It sounded like a snow plow," a witness told KDKA, calling the timing on the day of Biden's visit "an amazing coincidence".

The collapsed bridge, near Pittsburgh's Frick Park, was inspected last September, Mayor Ed Gainey told reporters.

