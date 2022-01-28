The Covid-19 pandemic has temporarily delayed the Pakistani Hindu community’s plans to operate charter flights for pilgrims between the two South Asian rivals.

The Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) recently proposed religious tours to shrines and temples in India, rekindling hope that the neighbouring countries can find a common ground to build relations upon.

The PHC approached New Delhi earlier this month after receiving a positive response from Islamabad.

“Indian authorities have appreciated our initiative. But they say it would be difficult to give us permission due to the pandemic,” Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, a lawmaker from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, said on Friday.

“Of course this will help improve ties. I firmly believe that if this faith tourism is allowed to take place, it will open doors for a whole lot of things,” he told TRT World.

Relations between the nuclear armed foes are at their lowest point in years. In 2019, they came close to a full-scale war after an Indian jet was shot down during a dogfight.

They have suspended direct flights, scaled down diplomatic missions, stopped trading with each other and discouraged entertainers and athletes from travelling across the border.

Two railway lines connecting the border towns also no longer operate.

Vankwani, who heads the PHC, said he was planning to take a group of 170 people - most of them Muslims - to India on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) charter flight.

If the plan goes through, PIA and Air India would have operated four monthly flights to accommodate pilgrims, he said, adding that there’s a lot of demand for religious tourism on both sides.

A charter flight also opens an easy route for Indian pilgrims who want to visit temples located in the far corners of Pakistan.

Pakistan and India allow for pilgrims to travel under the Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974. But diplomatic relations weigh heavily on the question of how many travellers receive visas.

Every year, thousands of Indian Sikhs visit the birthplace of Baba Guru Nanak in the Nankana Sahib district located in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, died in 1539. His final resting place, another holy site for the Sikhs, is also located in Pakistan’s Punjab, just a few kilometers from the international border.

In 2019, the two sides opened a road connection - known as the Kartarpur Corridor - to allow visa-free travel for Sikh pilgrims.