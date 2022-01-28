WORLD
Rockets target Baghdad airport compound near US air base
Rocket attacks have regularly struck the complex in recent years and are blamed by US and some Iraqi officials on Iran-aligned Shia militia groups.
The Iran-aligned militia's attacks have become more sophisticated in the past year, including with the use of fixed-wing and multi-rotor drones. / AFP
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
January 28, 2022

Several rockets have landed in the Baghdad International Airport compound and near an adjacent US air base, damaging at least one disused civilian aeroplane.

The police sources said on Friday that the damaged aircraft was an out-of-use Iraqi Airways plane. They did not report any other damage or any injuries.

Iraq's state news agency reported, citing the country's aviation authority, that there was no disruption to travel.

The US air base, known as Camp Victory, is located around the perimetre of Baghdad's civilian airport.

Rocket attacks have regularly struck the complex in recent years and are blamed by US and some Iraqi officials on Iran-aligned Shia militia groups who oppose the US military presence in the region.

On January 5, Katyusha rockets hit Iraqi military bases hosting US forces near Baghdad's international airport and west of the Iraqi capital.

A series of attacks this month, some of which the US blames on Iran-aligned militia groups, have targeted bases or installations hosting US military and diplomatic personnel but have caused no US casualties.

The Iran-aligned militia have in previous years carried out dozens of similar attacks, mostly causing little harm. But the attacks have become more sophisticated in the past year, including with the use of fixed-wing and multi-rotor drones.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
