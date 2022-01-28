The controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would be included in the package of potential sanctions being prepared by the West against Russia in case of aggression against Ukraine.

Germany's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday that Russia will face "massive consequences" if it attacks Ukraine, despite previously demanding an exemption for the energy sector from the US.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has also previously hinted at including Nord Stream 2 in potential sanctions against Russia at a press conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on 18 January.

One of Europe's most controversial energy projects, Nord Stream 2 is aimed at doubling the amount of gas flowing from Russia to Germany, bypassing traditional transit nation Ukraine.

The US State Department spokesperson Ned Price too said on Wednesday that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany will “not move forward” if Russia invades Ukraine.

"I want to be very clear: if Russia invades Ukraine one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not move forward," Price said.

"I'm not going to get into the specifics. We will work with Germany to ensure it does not move forward," he added.

German authorities previously demanded an exemption for the energy sector against any possible decision of the US blocking Russian banks from its dollar transactions, according to documents seen by Bloomberg.

“We need to check carefully what has the most effect, and maybe not only what looks tough to the outside world,” Baerbock said last week at a press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The Nord Stream 2 project has become increasingly politicised amid growing tensions between Russia and the West, which fears Moscow may attack Ukraine to prevent it from forging close ties with NATO. Russia denies it harbours such plans.

What is Nord Stream 2?

Nord Stream 2 is a 1,200-kilometre pipeline, which runs underwater from Russia's Baltic coast to northeastern Germany, to carry Russian gas to Europe.

It was completed in September but has not started to operate due to the certification process by the EU and Germany.

Germany's Federal Network Agency - which regulates the country's electricity, gas, telecommunications, post and railway sectors - in November suspended a process to certify the pipeline, saying the operator should register a legal entity in Germany.

The regulator said on Wednesday the certification procedure will remain suspended until the transfer of the main assets and human resources to the subsidiary has been completed and the Federal Network Agency is in a position to check the unit's documents for completion.

"We currently cannot predict when the procedure will be resumed," it said in a statement.