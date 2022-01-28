On January 19, a 16-year-old student collapsed after running two laps during a warm-up session at the school gym in the city of Kopeisk, in Russia’s Chelyabinsk region. Three doctors, who were present at the school at the time, tried to revive him without success.

“Three times, we thought everything was fine. Three times we said: ‘Thank God, thank God’. But, unfortunately, no. He began to breathe on his own for just a few seconds, and then again his breath disappeared [and] his heart would not start,” Lyudmila Erdakova, the acting director of the institution, later told NTV.

The boy did not survive, even though the school had access to all of the available medical facilities to deal with such emergencies. Erdakova said that a medical examination last year had found that the teenager had no existing health issues. His mother also said that her son was healthy—with no heart problems or other illnesses.

An official probe has been ordered to ascertain the cause of his death.

On the same day, a first grade student was left with first-degree frostbite on both of his hands after he was made to stand outside for 40 minutes—in the height of the Russian winter—during a physical education class in the village of Sadovoye, near Yekaterinburg.

The student had forgotten his mittens but the instructors apparently didn’t see anything amiss. While the whole class was skiing, “he was playing,” the PE teacher said.

These two random incidents have put the spotlight back on one of Russia’s biggest public issues—the injury to and death of scores of students during physical education classes every year.

Officials and teachers blame privacy laws that prevent schools’ managements from knowing about students' health conditions. Parents, in turn, blame the alleged indifference of teachers and delayed or poor-quality medical care for the tragic incidents.

The Sadovoye incident, like other such cases, sparked a blame-game between parents and the school authorities. The boy’s mother was quoted by the mass circulated daily “Moskovsky Komsomolets”, as saying that her son Grisha (name changed) came home crying with his hands swollen, purple and covered in red spots.

Even as the prosecutor's office launched an investigation into the incident, the boy’s class teacher, identified only as M.K.,said that she only learnt about his injuries from social media posts and not his parents. School principal Galina Gorodetskaya defended the physical education teacher as “capable”.

"The teacher should have known that!"

In a highly-publicised case in 2016, a 10-year-old student, Katya, was allegedly made to sit after suffering spinal injuries during a physical education class in Yekaterinburg.

Katya’s grandmother Svetlana Glinskikh, wrote an angry letter to “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”, a state-owned newspaper, to narrate the sequence of events.

“Katya fell, [then] began to choke from severe back pain. But the physical education teacher only came after Katya’s classmates called him. He picked Katya up, took her to an empty classroom, and sat her on a chair. And with symptoms of a spinal injury, it is strictly forbidden to sit. [He needed] to put the child on her back. And he, the teacher, should have known that!”

According to Svetlana, her granddaughter waited for more than an hour and a half for proper medical care. Doctors at the hospital diagnosed her with a “compression fracture of the spine in three places”. The girl was bed-ridden for weeks and then underwent a long rehabilitation in order to return to normal life.

But instead of an apology, the schoolgirl's parents and grandmother were allegedly accused by the school principal and teachers of not caring for the child properly.

The “Rossiyskaya Gazeta” noted that this incident was a “carbon copy” of past incidents.

Special Risk Lesson

Over the past decade, many students have either been injured or died in Russian schools. But official data from earlier periods is difficult to find. In 2016, it was revealed in an official report that at least 211 students had died in physical education classes. And most of these deaths were attributed to chronic diseases, not accidents.

According to the report submitted by Olga Vasilyeva, the then Minister of Education and Science of the Russian Federation, in all of the cases, neither the teachers nor the coaches knew about the real state of the children's health, and therefore could not provide them with effective assistance.

Vasilyeva also said that, in general, the tragic situation is due to the protection of personal data - in educational institutions, there are no medical records of students or access to them. Because of this, teachers do not know whether a child is sick, and are therefore unaware of what could be a threat to his or her life.

However, in many cases, serious illnesses in schoolchildren were discovered only after their death. This is because students are not subjected to regular health check-ups, according to Evgeny Timakov, the chief physician at the Moscow Medical Centre.