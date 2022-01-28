Google will invest up to $1 billion in partnership with India’s Airtel to provide affordable access to smartphones to over a billion Indians and speed up use of cloud-based computing for business.

The investment, announced on Friday, will help India’s small businesses adopt digital tools as India works to adopt digital education, payments and e-commerce amid the pandemic.

As part of the "Google for India Digitization Fund" launched in 2020, Google will pay $700 million to acquire a 1.28 percent stake in Airtel.

It is also committing up to $300 million for commercial agreements over the next five years, Airtel said in a statement.

The companies also plan to jointly develop software for 5G and other standards, it said.

