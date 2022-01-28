Xiomara Castro has been sworn in as the first woman president of Honduras, vowing to reform the crime and poverty-stricken nation into a "socialist and democratic state."

Castro, 62, took the oath at a massive ceremony on Thursday attended by international dignitaries after a week of infighting in her Libre party that challenged her authority.

In her first official address at the Tegucigalpa National Stadium, Castro denounced "the social and economic tragedy confronting Honduras" and promised to make work of improving education, healthcare, security and employment.

She said she was inheriting a "bankrupt" country which she intended to reshape into a "socialist and democratic state."

Honduras's public debt is about $17 billion.

The oath was sworn before Judge Karla Romero, flanked by Castro's choice of Congress president, Luis Redondo, who draped the presidential sash over his new boss before a crowd of some 29,000.

Tasks ahead