One years has passed since Pakistan last recorded an infection of the wild poliovirus, in a major milestone for the country’s anti-polio drive.

To formally eradicate the disease, a nation must be polio-free for three consecutive years, but even 12 months is a long time in a country where vaccination teams are in the crosshairs of a simmering uprising.

Since the Taliban takeover of neighbouring Afghanistan, the Pakistan version of the movement has become emboldened and its fighters frequently target polio teams.

"Life or death is in God's hands," health worker Sidra Hussain said this week, amid a patchwork of high-walled compounds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

"We have to come," she said defiantly. "We can't just turn back because it's difficult."

Hussain, along with her partner, goes door-to-door on the outskirts of Mardan city, dripping doses of rose-coloured medicine into infants' mouths as part of the country’s drive to eradicate the virus.

Security threat