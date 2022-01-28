Moments before armed men claiming to be Taliban intelligence broke through the door of activist Tamana Paryani’s home, and took her away, she recorded a video on her phone screaming for help, as the men were pounding on her door.

"Help, please, the Taliban have come to our home … only my sisters are [here]," Paryani said in the video, which made the rounds on social media.

Another woman activist, Parwana Ibrahimkhel, was also similarly abducted from her home. The whereabouts of both remain unknown and local activists are accusing the Taliban of having “arrested” them on January 19.

Both activists had participated in a protest on January 16 in Kabul, against the Taliban’s restrictions on women.

"Tamana and Parwana are those bold voices that women in Afghanistan need right now. They both fiercely stood up for our basic rights," Rokhshana Rezai, a co-founder of a group called Afghan Powerful Women's Movement, told TRT World.

"They were both arrested by the Taliban and are currently being held by them. There are several witnesses to their arrests, and all of them say the men claimed to be the Taliban."

Taliban officials, however, did not have a unified statement on the disappearances of these women.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied that any women were arrested but said that authorities had the right "to arrest and detain dissidents or those who break the law".

Another spokesperson, Suhail Shaheen, told the BBC that the activist made the video in order to seek asylum abroad.

"There was no incident like this," he said.

However, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said that the arrests might have been made by the Taliban.

He said that there are “bad people” among the Taliban who the group are expelling.

“Such elements may have detained the women,” he said.

Since seizing the country on August 15 of last year, the Taliban has restricted women from certain jobs outside the health and education fields.

Teenage girls were told to stay home from school until a "safe learning environment" could be established. This month, the Taliban promised that all girls would return to school by the end of March.