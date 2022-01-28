January 30 this year will mark the 74th anniversary of the assassination of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. It was in the evening of that day in 1948 that Gandhi – better known as the Mahatma - was felled by the bullets of an assassin, as the unrivalled global icon of non-violence walked towards a prayer meeting.

Though stunned by the violent act that shocked the world, justice followed swiftly. The assassin – Nathuram Vinayak Godse, a 38-year-old member of the right-wing Hindu Mahasabha political party – was tried, together with several of his accomplices.

Godse and another accused, Narayan Apte, were hanged while six others were sentenced to life in prison the following year.

Despite the quick punishments, speculation never really ended over whether the far right-wing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) – considered to be the spiritual fountainhead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – had any role in the killing.

Sustained interest in the subject has continued due to the many similarities between the Hindu Mahasabha and the RSS.

Both right-wing and pro-Hindutva, the two are driven by the prime objective of establishing the primacy of Hindus in India, where non-Hindus constitute around 20 percent of the population.

Godse, who killed Gandhi for reportedly being pro-Muslim and soft on the then newly-created Pakistan, was in fact a member of the RSS before he took up a membership with the Hindu Mahasabha.

The close ties stoked popular suspicion about the involvement of the RSS, and the organisation was banned in the wake of Gandhi’s death.

However, no direct links between the group and the murder were ever established and the ban was lifted after a year.

But the debate over the RSS’ role in the killing has nevertheless continued.

It has only become louder and more divisive since Modi – a life-time member of the RSS – became the prime minister.

Opponents of the prime minister often bring up Gandhi’s murder to embarrass the ruling party. A couple of years ago, opposition party Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, kicked up a storm by publicly accusing the RSS of being behind Gandhi’s killing.

Now, the debate has grown even more intense with the publication of two new books.

Interestingly, the books – one titled “Gandhi’s Assassin: The Making of Nathuram Godse and His Idea of India,” and the other “The Murderer, The Monarch and The Fakir” – have taken diametrically opposing views, stoking further speculation rather than settling the dispute.

Contrary to what Godse himself had said during his trial, Dhirendra K Jha, the author of “Gandhi’s Assassin,” contends that Godse had never really quit the RSS even after he had joined the Hindu Mahasabha.

Having trawled through archives, Jha argues that the two organisations had “close connections and sometimes even overlapping membership” – an arrangement that was only discontinued after Gandhi’s killing.

According to Jha, Godse was a member of the RSS while he was with the Hindu Mahasabha. “Disassociating [the] RSS from Gandhi’s assassination is a fabrication of history,” he argued in his book.

The book’s claim is certainly an embarrassment for both the BJP and the RSS, as for a long time their leaders have tried their best to deny any links with Godse or the murder.