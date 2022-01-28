Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have agreed a ceasefire after shootouts at their contested border left two Tajik citizens dead.

Tajikistan has said that two of its citizens were killed and 10 injured during overnight clashes at its contested border with Kyrgyzstan, where a ceasefire is now in place.

The violence that broke out Thursday evening was the bloodiest escalation between the countries since clashes that killed dozens last year.

As a result of the latest conflict, “10 people were injured on the Tajik side, of which six were servicemen and four were civilians,” Tajikistan’s national security committee said in a statement.

Tajikistan added that the two dead were a man born in 1986 “killed by a mortar shell fired by Kyrgyz soldiers into his yard” and an ambulance driver born in 1964.

Following the overnight clashes, Kyrgyzstan’s national security committee said on Friday that it had reached an agreement for “a complete ceasefire” with Tajikistan during a meeting at the border between provincial governors and border service representatives.

The neighbours also agreed to withdraw forces, coordinate patrols of the frontier and ensure the flow of traffic along a strategic road that passes between both countries.

READ MORE:What are Iran’s stakes in the Kazakhstan crisis?