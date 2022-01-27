WORLD
Ukraine hails 'constructive' talks in Paris to ease tensions with Russia
Envoys from Moscow and Kiev have agreed to observe a ceasefire in the east of Ukraine where government forces have been battling pro-Russia separatists since 2014.
A Russian troop build-up on the Ukrainian border has raised fears the Kremlin is planning a military intervention in its pro-EU neighbour. / Reuters
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
January 27, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised the outcome of talks between senior Russian and Ukrainian officials in Paris earlier this week aimed at finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

Zelenskyy "positively assesses the fact of the meeting, its constructive nature, as well as the intention to continue meaningful negotiations in two weeks in Berlin," his press service said in a statement on Thursday.

Envoys from Moscow and Kiev on Wednesday agreed after talks that all parties should observe a ceasefire in the east of Ukraine where government forces have been battling pro-Russia separatists since 2014.

"For our state, the first priority today is to achieve stable and unconditional silence in the Donbas," Zelenskyy's press service quoted him as saying, referring to the areas in eastern Ukraine by their collective name.

"The ceasefire regime must be guaranteed and reliable, and it is the basis on which the next steps can be taken."

A 2015 ceasefire deal — bolstered in 2020 — helped end the worst fighting over two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine that has claimed some 13,000 lives.

A Russian troop build-up on the Ukrainian border has raised fears the Kremlin is planning a military intervention in its pro-EU neighbour.

