Six migrants have drowned and 30 were missing off the coast of Tunisia after their boat sank during a bid to reach Europe.

Coast guard units rescued a further 34 passengers after the vessel sank off Zarzis near the Libyan border, Tunisian defence ministry spokesperson Mohamed Zekri said on Thursday.

Survivors had said 70 people had been aboard, including Egyptians, Sudanese and a Moroccan, when the boat set off from Libya headed for European shores, he added.

The survivors were taken to a port in Ben Guerdane, according to Tunisian Red Crescent official Mongi Slim.

READ MORE: Hundreds of migrants brave severe cold in deadly Mediterranean journey

Deadly attempts