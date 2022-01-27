A long-abandoned fuel tanker off the coast of war-torn Yemen poses a "grave threat" to millions of the impoverished country's residents, potentially exacerbating its humanitarian crisis.

Greenpeace warned in a report released on Thursday that an oil spill from the vessel would prevent access to the main ports of Hudaida and Salif.

This would affect food aid supplies for up to 8.4 million people.

"The abandoned tanker, with its toxic cargo of crude oil, poses a grave threat to the communities and environment of the Red Sea," Greenpeace spokesperson Ahmed El Droubi said in a statement.

"Action to prevent a major disaster, or at least mitigate its impact, can no longer wait."

It also said that desalination plants on the coast in Hudaida, Salif and Aden could be affected, which would interrupt drinking water supply for about 10 million people.

Yemeni fisheries would likely shut down and ecosystems in the Red Sea would be destroyed, Greenpeace added, with the impact possibly reaching Djibouti, Eritrea and Saudi Arabia.

