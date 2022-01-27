Qatar's Foreign Minister is visiting Iran days before Qatar's ruling emir holds talks in Washington at a crucial time for efforts by Tehran and major powers to revive a 2015 nuclear pact.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian in Tehran on Thursday, footage by Iran's state news agency IRNA showed.

IRNA said the visit was not intended to facilitate direct talks with Washington.

"Although Doha and Tehran are experiencing good and close relations, this visit ... has fuelled some misconceptions. Some are fabricating it to facilitate direct talks with the United States," IRNA said.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi emphasised the importance of “deepening ties between regional countries” in his meeting with Sheikh Mohammed, who invited the president to attend Gas Exporting Countries Forum summit in February in Doha.

Sheikh Mohammed's visit comes after Amirabdollahian said on Monday Tehran is ready to consider direct talks with Washington if it feels it can get a "good nuclear deal".

Washington dialogue

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will hold talks with US President Joe Biden on January 31 including about the efforts to salvage the nuclear pact.

Sheikh Mohammed is expected in Washington on Friday in advance of the emir's visit.

The United States and Iran have held eight rounds of indirect talks in Vienna since April aimed at reinstating the pact that lifted sanctions against Tehran in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear programme.

After then-US President Donald Trump quit the nuclear deal in 2018 and reimposed harsh sanctions, Iran gradually started violating the pact's nuclear curbs.