TRT WORLD: Albania is one of the countries that has been hoping for EU membership for some time now, but nothing decisive seems to be happening from the EU's end. Where is the hold-up? Is the EU still a priority for the Albanians themselves?

REDI SHEHU: To understand the reasons for the many delays made in Albania's European integration process, it is necessary to understand what Europe is.

This raises some questions such as: is the European Union integrated into itself to the extent that it integrates other countries that are culturally different from it? Is Europe a new approach to the concept of colonialism, both economic and intellectual?

The exit of the European Union from its core during the enlargement process raises the question of where its geopolitical and cultural borders really are. Has Europe lost its old challenge of building a European citizen who rises above his nation?

In Europe, we have political boundaries, but we also have social and intellectual boundaries which make it change in itself clearly and strongly from cultural circumstances which have not disappeared and have not eliminated the differences within it.

Since its creation, the EU as a political-economic notion has been under pressure from two opposing forces, one political, which pushed it towards unification, and the other the national one, which pushed it towards borders and division. Whichever of these two forces prevails will determine the Europe of tomorrow.

There are many reasons for postponing the admission of new members from the Balkans. Starting with the migration policies, Brexit, the extreme right, immigrants, but above all the confrontation with aspiring countries whose culture and religion is different from that of the member states of the union.

All these have shown that the European body within which Albania seeks to integrate, in fact, is not yet integrated into itself. It has not yet morally determined what will be the only unchanging and final criterion of the membership of the new states, and above all, beyond the idealism by which the EU was created, it is showing that it’s totally unprepared to emerge from the colonial narrative which as a ghost stands above its policies.

Although Albania and Northern Macedonia have met all EU requirements, strange excuses are still emerging to delay the process of opening membership negotiations for these countries.

What needs to be said is that there really will be no stability of thought and action in the EU as long as there is an ideological wall dividing between European politics and the politics of those countries that represent a different cultural identity. A wall that threatens to replace that of Berlin, but in the Balkans.

Despite these events, the priority of Albanians in terms of EU membership remains high. Although in recent years, according to polls, the fatigue from waiting has caused some decline in this priority.

In recent years, Turkiye has been heavily involved in Albania in areas such as investment, education, art and culture, and earthquake relief. How is this commitment perceived in the country and how close are Turkish-Albanian relations after all the involuntary interruptions of the 20th Century?

RS: Yes, it is true that Turkiye-Albania relations since 2013 have undergone a significant increase under the government of Prime Minister Edi Rama, to come to the agreement of January 6, 2021 when the Strategic Cooperation Council of High Level pact was signed between the two countries.

Since the time of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the agreement of eternal friendship has been signed between the two countries, which has continued to exist even during the communist regime in Albania.

The same relationship has continued with the prime ministers Demirel, Turgut Ozal, Tansu Ciller, Ecevit, Erbakam. Whereas under the rule of Recep Tayyip Erdogan this relationship has been concretised with a high level of Turkish investments in Albania amounting to 3.5 billion dollars, 600 companies and 15,000 employees. Not only that, but Turkiye donated 520 apartments to the victims of the earthquake, a regional hospital in the city of Fier and one million vaccines in case of a Covid pandemic.

This relationship, which is perceived as "brotherhood," has increased the affection of the Albanian people for the Turkish government as well as the Turkish people and culture itself, which according to surveys conducted by Western NGOs in Albania, show that the degree of increasing appreciation for Turkiye is greater than the rate of increase in appreciation for US and EU.

Albania and Turkiye are also NATO partners. Does this closeness have additional implications with regard to cooperation between the two countries in the security field? What developments do you expect in this regard in the coming years?