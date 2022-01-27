Russia's main concern has not been addressed in a United States response to its security proposals to end tensions over Ukraine, but Moscow says it would be possible to move forward.

"There was no positive response to the main question" of Moscow's request for a ban on Ukraine joining NATO, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

But "there is a response which gives hope for the start of a serious conversation on secondary questions," he added.

"It cannot be said that our views were taken into account, or that a readiness to take our concerns into account was demonstrated," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added.

Nevertheless, Moscow will not respond hastily according to Peskov, who said "Let's not rush into assessments, it takes time to analyse."

