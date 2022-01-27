North Korea has fired two suspected ballistic missiles, its sixth weapons test this month in one of the most intense spates of launches on record that has delivered an emphatic rejection of Washington's offers for talks on its nuclear programme.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Thursday it detected two suspected short-range ballistic missiles fired from the Hamhung city area towards the East Sea from around 2300 GMT (8AM local).

"The projectiles flew 190 kilometres (118 miles) at an altitude of 20km," they said.

Pyongyang fired two suspected cruise missiles on Tuesday, and tested ballistic missiles on January 14 and 17. It also fired what it said were hypersonic missiles on January 5 and 11.

"I believe, if we include the two cruise missiles, this is now the most recorded North Korean missile launches in any month ever," analyst Ankit Panda wrote on Twitter.

The distances and altitude of the Thursday tests indicate the launches are part of North Korea's regular military training, said Hong Min, a senior researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul.

Such tests are "aimed at thwarting the deployment of US-South Korea strategic maritime assets such as an aircraft fleet," he said.

The US government "condemns" the launch of two ballistic missiles, a State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday, calling the tests a violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.

