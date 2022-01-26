Five people have been killed and 23 others wounded when Yemen's Houthi rebels fired a ballistic missile at the strategic northern city of Marib, a medical source said.

The medic said on Wednesday that "two soldiers and three civilians were killed" in the strike, which the Houthis claimed on Twitter.

Marib, an oil-rich province of the same name, is the government's last northern stronghold, and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been fighting to seize it for months.

A pro-government military source also said a ballistic missile shot by the Houthis landed in the city.

The attack comes a day after pro-government forces from a United Arab Emirates-trained militia said they expelled the Houthis from Harib, a district south of Marib region.

The clashes are part of a major escalation in the seven-year war after the Houthis, following a series of territorial defeats, launched a deadly drone-and-missile attack on the UAE last week.

The Houthi rebels seized the capital Sanaa in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led military intervention — supported by arms sales from the US, France and Britain — the following year.

Hundreds of thousands have been killed and millions displaced in the conflict, which the United Nations has labelled the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

