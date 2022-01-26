Israeli President Isaac Herzog will pay an official visit to Turkiye in February, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, hoping it begins "a new era" in ties between both countries.

"[Israel's] Mr. President Herzog will visit [Turkiye] in the first half of February," Erdogan said in an interview with local broadcaster NTV on Wednesday.

"The visit could pave the way for a new era in Israel-Turkey relations," Erdogan said, adding Ankara is ready to work with Tel Aviv in all fields, including natural gas.

"We see that Israel has taken some steps in this regard. We are ready to take all kinds of steps in this field with Israel," Erdogan said.

Ties between Ankara and Tel Aviv nosedived during ex-Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's rule who Erdogan called "unfriendly" towards Turkiye.

Herzog's visit to Ankara is seen as a major step towards repairing fragile relations between both sides.

Israeli President Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held talks over the phone with Erdogan when Bennett took over from Netanyahu who failed to form a coalition government and is facing an array of corruption charges.

Last week, Turkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid to extend his best wishes after the Jewish minister contracted Covid-19.

It was for the first time in 13 years that top Turkish and Israeli diplomats spoke over the phone.

