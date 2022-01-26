US-backed YPG terrorists have regained full control of a prison in the northeastern Syrian city of Hasakah and all remaining Daesh terrorists have surrendered, the YPG said, without mentioning the fate of the hundreds of children and minors caught in the fighting.

YPG –– the Syrian branch of PKK terrorist organisation that has attacked Turkey for almost 40 years and forms the backbone of Washington-allied so-called Syrian Democratic Forces or SDF –– said it stormed and ended the jail fight on Wednesday.

At least 200 prison inmates and 30 YPG militants have died since Daesh attacked the jail on Thursday in a bid to free its members, the group said.

There was no mention by the YPG of the 850 children and minors caught in the crossfire when the YPG aided by US forces began to storm the prison on Monday.

The Pentagon confirmed that the US-led coalition carried out air strikes and deployed ground troops in support of the YPG operation.

"The Islamic State [Daesh] remains an existential threat to the region and it must not be allowed to regenerate," said US Major General John Brennan Jr., commander of Combined Joint Task Force, Operation Inherent Resolve.

"We must thoroughly investigate the circumstances that allowed this [Daesh] attack to happen," he said in a tweet.

Brennan also said the troubles exposed flaws in the overcrowded prison system.

"The makeshift prisons throughout Syria are a breeding ground for Daesh's failed ideology."

Overcrowded jails