US has faced challenges in finding alternative sources of energy supplies to Europe if Russia invades Ukraine and energy flows from Russia are interrupted, the White House said but pledged to continue talks with companies and countries.

"There is no question there are logistical challenges, especially moving natural gas," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday when asked about reports that the industry had little or no capacity to provide the required energy supplies.

"That's part of our discussions with a lot of companies and countries," she said.

"But again, these conversations are ongoing and we don't intend to fail."

Energy crisis amid invasion fear

Senior Biden administration officials on Tuesday said the United States was in talks with major energy-producing countries and companies in North Africa, the Middle East, Asia and the United States over a potential diversion of supplies to Europe if Russia invades Ukraine.

Psaki said she had no announcements to make, but said the objective was clearly to mitigate against the potential regional and global consequences of a disruption in energy supplies and ensure that sufficient supplies were available.

The European Union depends on Russia for around a third of its gas supplies.

Moscow could reduce supplies to the EU, which would send the bloc's already sky-high energy bills soaring even further in the middle of winter.