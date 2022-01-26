In Israel, the term ‘Hasbara’, ‘explanation’ in Hebrew, has long gained another meaning: Explaining the Israeli state narrative through state sponsored propaganda initiatives aimed at creating a positive international image.

The country’s government just stepped up those efforts by approving a new major controversial initiative that could cost around $30 million to fund its propaganda in the United States and other Western countries, according to a report by Haaretz.

“...the mission is to advance projects that tell the Israeli narrative around the world and to counter Israel’s de-legitimisation, with joint funding from the Israeli government and other private sources. Some projects will begin in the coming month or two,” the sources in the ministry explained the project.

Here’s a look at Tel Aviv’s latest Hasbara initiative and why it’s controversial.

Reviving an old project

The Israeli government’s project isn’t a completely new initiative. Once called the “Solomon’s Sling”, it was run as a ‘non-governmental organisation’ project that will now only be rebranded under a different name, “Concert”, but its mission remains the same. It looks to change the global discourse around the Israeli state and battle the boycott movement against Israel by providing tools to defend Israel, particularly online spheres.

In 2015, the now-defunct Ministry of Strategic Affairs started the project to the tune of $80 million where the state would raise half of the funds from wealthy individuals and foreign organisations.

The first project was a passionate one. The state launched a Hasbara app for those who want to defend Israel against the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement – a Palestinian-led movement that works to ‘end international support for Israel’s oppresion of Palestinians’.

The app suggested alternative comments on newspieces criticising Israel, reporting them in social media applications or sharing alternative news pieces online.

These pieces were also tailored, according to a 2017 report. It said, the ministry has secretly paid the Yedioth Group, publisher of Israel’s best-selling daily newspaper, to publish journalistic pieces in line with its mission, then spread those to pro-Israel networks around the world.

Solomon’s Sling, however, failed as it couldn’t amass the targeted $40 million it needed, while also being criticised for not being able to counter the pro-Palestine narrative that dominated social media during the Israeli assault on Gaza in 2021.