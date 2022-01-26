According to critics, French journalists, in coordination with the country's intelligence services, have produced a documentary targeting Muslims in the country.

Aired on Sunday evening, M6, a local French channel broadcast a report on its program "Forbidden Zone" titled: "Faced with the danger of radical Islam, the responses of the State".

One of the Muslims featured in the film, a young woman, Lilia Bouziane, said she was the victim of manipulation.

Bouziane said that she was ambushed by the show, which she believed would be about the views of young people towards secularism.

Instead, the law student in Lyon said the show had used selected quotes that aimed to affirm the state's narrative against Muslims.

In an impassioned video on social media, Bouziane says, "women have been silent for too long. Today, Lilia Bouziane, a Muslim and French woman, will not be silent, and I will not let this kind of thing go. I have been betrayed and manipulated by journalists of Forbidden Zone."

One former French minister seeing Bouziane on TV following the airing of the show said, "She does not want to take off her hijab and wants to become a lawyer. It's simple, let her go and live in a Muslim state…!"

Flagrant Islamophobic speech in France has become the norm in recent years, often couched in the language of secularism.

One critic of the former minister ridiculed the comment saying, "there is no incompatibility between being a professional lawyer and wearing the veil."

The report on "Forbidden Zone" sought to frame Muslim shops and organisations set up by Muslims to facilitate their religious practice and the transmission of it to their children as something dangerous and a form of radical Islam.