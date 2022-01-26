A new version of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus has generated a fresh debate owing to its rapid spread in some countries, as scientists keep a close watch to understand if the sub-variant — known as BA.2 — will influence the course of the pandemic.

Data is scarce at this point. But there are indications that BA.2 is not more virulent than the original Omicron variant, prompting experts to caution against sounding the alarm. However, some suggest that this sub-variant could be more transmissible.

As the debate grows, it is the lack of data that has triggered a series of questions over its response to vaccines and ability to cause re-infections, among others.

What we know so far

BA.2 is not a new variant. It is a sub-variant — like BA.1, which is responsible for the new waves of infections around the world this winter. Both of them are recognised as the Omicron variant (along with BA.3).

While BA.1 and BA.2 have several mutations in common, they are some 20 mutations apart, according to experts. BA.2 has some genetic traits that make it indistinguishable from other variants in certain PCR tests. This is where it differs from BA.1. And because of this, BA.2 has been termed the "stealth variant" — meaning it's harder to detect.

But that doesn't mean BA.2 evades laboratory tests. A PCR test still detects the coronavirus in case of a BA.2 infection, though the time-consuming genome sequencing process is necessary to identify the sub-variant.

According to reports, BA.2 has been found in over 40 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark and India. While authorities in the UK has designated BA.2 as a variant under investigation, the World Heath Organization (WHO) has called for investigations into its characteristics.

A debate begins

Consistent growth across multiple countries suggests that BA.2 could be more transmissible than BA.1, according to Tom Peacock, a virologist at the department of infectious diseases at London's Imperial College.

"...this is really where the evidence mostly ends - we do not currently have a strong handle on antigenicity, severity or a much evidence for how much more transmissibility BA.2 might have over BA.1 - however we can make some guesses/early observations," he continues in a Twitter thread.