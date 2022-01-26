An EU court has annulled a $1.2 billion (1.06 billion euro) fine against US chipmaker Intel, finding that Brussels had failed to adequately prove anti-competitive practices in a key aspect of the case.

The decision by the Luxembourg-based General Court came on Wednesday,12 years after the original fine and could face a fresh appeal to the EU's highest court by the European Commission.

The EU's "analysis is incomplete and does not make it possible to establish to the requisite legal standard that the rebates at issue were capable of having, or likely to have, anticompetitive effects," the court said.

The commission, the EU's antitrust enforcer, is facing similar appeals in its blockbuster competition cases against Google in procedures that could also drag on for a decade or longer.

"We welcome today’s ruling by the General Court as we have always believed that our actions regarding rebates were lawful and did not harm competition," Intel said in a statement.

"The semiconductor industry has never been more competitive than it is today and we look forward to continuing to invest and grow in Europe," it added.

Over 20 years