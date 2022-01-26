Russia has warned it would quickly take “retaliatory measures” if the United States and its allies reject its security demands over NATO and Ukraine.

Speaking to lawmakers on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he and other top officials will advise President Vladimir Putin on the next steps after receiving written replies from the US to the demands.

"If the West continues its aggressive course, Moscow will take the necessary retaliatory measures,” Lavrov said.

But he indicated Russia wouldn't wait forever. “We won’t allow our proposals to be drowned in endless discussions,” he said.

He mocked fears of an imminent invasion, saying that “our Western colleagues have driven themselves up into a militarist frenzy."

Lawmakers asked Lavrov if Russia could expand military cooperation with Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua as part of its retaliatory measures.

Lavrov responded merely that Moscow has close ties with those countries in the Western Hemisphere and is seeking to deepen them.

Escalating tensions